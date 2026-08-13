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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi-Pathankot highway alignment change unacceptable, warn landowners

Mandi-Pathankot highway alignment change unacceptable, warn landowners

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:38 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Members of the Four-Lane Sangharsh Samiti hold a protest at the Jalpa Mata Temple in Mandi.
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The Four-Lane Sangharsh Samiti, representing residents and affected landowners from 43 gram panchayats, has demanded that the Ghatta-Padhar stretch of the Mandi-Pathankot highway be constructed strictly according to the alignment and provisions approved in a 2018 detailed project report (DPR) in Mandi.

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The demand was raised at a protest meeting held at the Jalpa Mata Temple in Ghatasani on Saturday, attended by local residents, affected landowners, traders and representatives of the samiti.

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The committee warned that any deviation from the approved alignment would not be acceptable and could trigger a wider agitation across the affected villages.

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The committee said the 2018 DPR represented the agreed basis for the project and opposed any proposed changes that could adversely affect local communities and landowners.

It warned that if the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) altered the approved alignment, the samiti would intensify its movement and, if necessary, approach the courts.

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A major demand raised at the meeting was that the views of the affected gram panchayats must be formally considered before any decision on changes to the road alignment. The committee said this was consistent with the spirit of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, which seeks to strengthen grassroots participation and local self-government.

The committee decided to submit its resolutions to local, state and Central authorities, besides the District Magistrate and Divisional Commissioner. It cautioned that continued neglect of the concerns of affected villages could lead to further escalation of the agitation.

To maintain coordination among the affected areas, the samiti also decided to hold meetings on the second Saturday of every month. One representative from each affected gram panchayat will participate. The next meeting will again be held at the Jalpa Mata Temple in Ghatasani.

The committee also raised concerns over damage to the recently constructed road between Narla and Bijni following the monsoon rains. Members questioned the construction practices adopted on the stretch, including the alleged non-use of a heavy roller, and demanded an inquiry into the quality and execution of the work.

Another concern raised pertained to repair work undertaken by the NHAI at Kot Rupi around two to three months ago. According to the committee, the repaired section allegedly failed within days of rainfall.

The samiti demanded an independent investigation into the repair work to establish whether construction standards were followed and fix responsibility for any lapses.

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