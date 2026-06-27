Mandi police destroy drugs to mark ‘Anti-Chitta Day’

Marking the statewide observance of ‘Anti-Chitta Day’ on Friday, Mandi district police intensified their campaign against drug abuse by disposing of narcotic substances and other case properties seized in 210 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Mandi district.

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The initiative was part of Himachal Pradesh's larger anti-drug campaign aimed at raising public awareness, particularly among youth, about the harmful effects of narcotics and strengthening community participation in the fight against drug abuse.

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The disposal process was carried out by the District Drug Disposal Committee in accordance with court orders and prescribed legal procedures.

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The exercise was conducted in the presence of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Central Range, Mandi, Rahul Nath, IPS, along with Superintendent of Police, Mandi, the Additional Superintendent of Police, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) of the district.

During the operation, police destroyed 64.733 kg charas, 501.1806 gm heroin (chitta), 105.78 gm smack, 8.566 kg poppy husk/opium doda, 57.530 kg bhukki, 512 kg poppy straw and 146 gm cannabis.

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Authorities also destroyed 1,183 opium plants and 2,729 cannabis plants. In addition, 120 Spasmo Proxyvon tablets, four packets of Spasmo Proxyvon, 85 Nitrazepam tablets, 316 Spasmo CIP Plus capsules, and 12 bottles of codeine-based syrup were disposed of in accordance with legal norms.

The police further recommended the transfer of 0.886 kg opium to the Government Opium and Alkaloid Works as per the prescribed procedure.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the anti-drug campaign extends beyond law enforcement and represents a broader public movement to safeguard the future of the youth and build a drug-free society.