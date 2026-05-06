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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi police freeze assets of drug accused in major NDPS crackdown

Mandi police freeze assets of drug accused in major NDPS crackdown

The case, filed on May 10, 2025, at Hatli police station, led to the arrest of Manohar Lal, a resident of Dalah village in Baldwara tehsil of Mandi district

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:27 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Vinod Kumar
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In a strong action against the illegal narcotics trade, Mandi district police in Himachal Pradesh has seized and frozen properties linked to a drug accused under the NDPS Act.

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The case, filed on May 10, 2025, at Hatli police station, led to the arrest of Manohar Lal, a resident of Dalah village in Baldwara tehsil of Mandi district. He was arrested under Sections 18, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act after police recovered 466 grams of opium from his possession.

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During the investigation, police established that the accused had acquired movable and immovable properties through proceeds of illegal drug trafficking. Acting under Section 68F of the NDPS Act, authorities initiated proceedings to seize and freeze these assets. The action was later confirmed by the competent authority in New Delhi on April 30, 2026, providing legal validation to the move.

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The seized properties include agricultural land measuring approximately 0-10-89 hectares in Khalihan village of Balh tehsil, valued at Rs 13,104, a double-storey residential house in the same village, valued at Rs 11,88,331; and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle (registration number HP28C2846), valued at Rs 94,155.

Police officials stated that this action sends a clear message that assets generated through the illegal drug trade will not be spared. The Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Vinod Kumar emphasised that narcotics trafficking is a serious threat to society and those involved will face strict legal consequences, including attachment of properties acquired through illicit means.

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The operation is part of an ongoing anti-drug campaign by Mandi police aimed at dismantling drug networks in the region. Authorities have reiterated that such action will continue, targeting not only offenders but also their financial structures to ensure a long-term impact in the fight against narcotics.

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