Mandi police seize 660 bottles of illicit liquor from truck in Balh

Mandi police have seized 660 bottles of illicit liquor from a truck during a checking operation in the Balh area of Mandi district. The police have registered a case against the accused and initiated further legal proceedings.

According to the police, a team from Balh police station was conducting a routine checking operation when it intercepted a truck bearing registration number HP-68-4655. During a thorough search of the vehicle, the police recovered 55 cartons containing different brands of liquor, comprising a total of 660 bottles.

The recovered consignment included 50 cartons of All Seasons Whisky and five cartons of Old Monk Rum. The liquor was allegedly being transported illegally in the truck.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Jukhala village in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

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Following the recovery, the police registered a case at Balh police station under the relevant legal provisions. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the liquor and determine whether other individuals were involved in the illegal trade.

Mandi police have been conducting regular checking operations and taking action against individuals allegedly involved in the illegal sale, transportation and distribution of liquor and other intoxicating substances.

The police reiterated their commitment to curbing the illegal liquor trade and other drug-related activities in the district. They also appealed to the general public to share information about illegal activities with the police and extend their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

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The latest seizure is part of the ongoing enforcement efforts by Mandi police to prevent the illegal transportation and circulation of liquor in the district.

Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Vinod Kumar urged citizens to remain vigilant and inform the police about any suspicious activities related to the illegal liquor and drug trade.