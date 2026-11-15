Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi police seize 660 bottles of illicit liquor from truck in Balh

Mandi police seize 660 bottles of illicit liquor from truck in Balh

55 cartons of All Seasons Whisky and Old Monk Rum recovered; case registered against Bilaspur resident

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:01 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Balh police station team conducts checking, seizes illicit liquor
Advertisement

Mandi police have seized 660 bottles of illicit liquor from a truck during a checking operation in the Balh area of Mandi district. The police have registered a case against the accused and initiated further legal proceedings.

According to the police, a team from Balh police station was conducting a routine checking operation when it intercepted a truck bearing registration number HP-68-4655. During a thorough search of the vehicle, the police recovered 55 cartons containing different brands of liquor, comprising a total of 660 bottles.

The recovered consignment included 50 cartons of All Seasons Whisky and five cartons of Old Monk Rum. The liquor was allegedly being transported illegally in the truck.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Jukhala village in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Following the recovery, the police registered a case at Balh police station under the relevant legal provisions. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the liquor and determine whether other individuals were involved in the illegal trade.

Mandi police have been conducting regular checking operations and taking action against individuals allegedly involved in the illegal sale, transportation and distribution of liquor and other intoxicating substances.

The police reiterated their commitment to curbing the illegal liquor trade and other drug-related activities in the district. They also appealed to the general public to share information about illegal activities with the police and extend their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

Advertisement

The latest seizure is part of the ongoing enforcement efforts by Mandi police to prevent the illegal transportation and circulation of liquor in the district.

Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Vinod Kumar urged citizens to remain vigilant and inform the police about any suspicious activities related to the illegal liquor and drug trade.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts