Mandi professor honoured with Sant Ishwar Samman

Dr Tara Devi Sen, Head of the Department of Botany at Government Vallabh College, Mandi, has been honoured with the prestigious Sant Ishwar Samman in the Women and Child Welfare category for her contribution to the conservation, documentation and promotion of Himalayan wild edible plants and traditional knowledge.

The award was presented by Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan at a ceremony held at the Mavlankar Auditorium, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The honour comprised a certificate, a memento and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

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A total of 16 Sant Ishwar Samman awards were presented during the event to recognise distinguished contributions in areas including rural development, tribal conservation, women and child welfare, and support for children with special needs.

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Dr Sen has been working extensively to document and promote the rich diversity of Himalayan wild edible plants and the traditional knowledge associated with them. Her efforts seek to connect indigenous botanical knowledge with contemporary opportunities in nutrition, health, sustainable livelihoods, women’s empowerment and community development.

As part of the event, Dr Sen organised an exhibition highlighting her work. The display featured books on wild edible plants, photographic presentations and pine-based eco-crafts, showcasing the cultural, nutritional and livelihood value of Himalayan plant resources.

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She also distributed Ashwagandha awareness brochures among visitors and interacted with participants on issues related to traditional plant resources, health, conservation and sustainable livelihoods.

The recognition is being seen as an important acknowledgement of efforts to preserve the Himalayan region’s biocultural heritage and traditional food knowledge. It also highlights the potential of wild edible plants as a resource for strengthening nutrition, supporting local livelihoods and promoting sustainable community-based development.