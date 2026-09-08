Mandi: Protest over ‘assault’ of 2 minor brothers

Tension is mounting in the Seraj area over allegations that two disabled minor brothers were assaulted a few months ago and allegedly held captive overnight. A protest rally was held here on Monday after the police reportedly failed to register an FIR despite a complaint.

The protesters raised slogans against the police administration and demanded that details of the action taken so far be made public. Gyan Chand, a protester, alleged that the brothers were beaten and kept captive throughout the night. He further claimed that a video of the children was recorded and later circulated on social media.

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According to Chand, the victim family submitted a complaint to the Mandi SP and subsequently met senior police officials several times seeking an update. However, they allegedly received no satisfactory response. The protesters also questioned why an FIR had not been registered, citing the minor status of the children.

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They demanded the preservation of videos, mobile phones, social media posts, screenshots and other electronic evidence. The protesters alleged that one of the children had suffered serious eye injuries and that doctors had advised surgery.

They also sought financial assistance for the treatment of the children and an impartial probe into allegations of caste-based harassment. They warned of intensified protests if prompt action was not taken.