Mandi resident held with 8.2 kg charas

Mandi, January 13
A 29-year-old youth of Padhar in Mandi district, was nabbed by police along with 8.2 kg charas in Mandi district today. The accused was identified as Ramesh Chand.
According to the police, accused was travelling in a private bus from Kullu side towards Mandi. The police person on patrol duty at Bheuli Chowk near Mandi on the Chandigarh-Manali highway stopped the bus for checking.
During checking, police recovered the illicit contraband from the possession of the accused which he had hidden in a sack of rice.
Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Chand said that the accused had been arrested and interrogation was going on. A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act. Investigation was going on in this case.
