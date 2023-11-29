Mandi residents construct a makeshift bridge over Suketi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 28

Irked over the delay in constructing a Bailey bridge on Suketi river near Panchvaktra temple, the residents of Mandi town have made a makeshift bridge to commute to and fro.

Tenders to be floated soon The department has received an approval of Rs 35 lakh for the construction of a bridge on Suketi near Panchvaktra temple. The department will float tenders for the construction of this bridge soon. XEN, Jal Shakti Vibhag

During the rain disaster in July, the flooded river had damaged the Bailey bridge near Panchvaktra temple, which disconnected the Mandi town from Padal ward. Area residents visit the temple daily to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva. Due to the damage to the bridge, they had to travel a long distance to reach the temple.

Earlier, the Public Works Department authorities had floated a tender for constructing a Bailey bridge on Suketi river. Later, this work was handed over for execution to the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

Naresh Vaidya, a local resident, said: “Almost four months have passed since the rain disaster but no progress has been made in the construction work of the Bailey bridge on Suketi river. Due to the delay, the local youths decided to make a makeshift temporary bridge on the river for the convenience of the locals and devotees. Now, the temporary bridge is ready.”

Harish Sharma, another resident, said, “We have made this makeshift bridge for use by common people. However, crossing the bridge is a risky affair for children or senior citizens. We urge the district administration and local MLA Anil Sharma to ensure construction of a new bridge at this place at the earliest. It is the shortest trek to reach Padal ward from Mandi town.”

When asked, XEN Jal Shakti Vibhag Raj Kumar Saini said, “The department has received an approval of Rs 35 lakh for the construction of a bridge on Suketi river near Panchvaktra temple. The department will float tenders for the construction of this bridge soon.”

#Mandi