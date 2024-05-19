Mandi rocks to beats of ‘mahanati’ to celebrate festival of democracy

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 18

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a grand nati dance was organised at the Khayod fairground in Gohar, Mandi district. The programme was organised under the SVEEP campaign and around 2,700 women and students from mahila mandals, yuvak mandals, self-help groups and various educational institutions of the Nachan constituency participated in the Mahanati event.

Participants perform at the ‘mahanati’ during the SVEEP event.

Gohar Assistant Election Officer and SDM Laxman Singh Kanet presided over the programme as the chief guest and Babita Dhiman, HAS, was the special guest.

The SDM administered the oath to the participants, who vowed to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While giving information on the SVEEP programme, he said voter awareness programmes were organised in all educational institutions and polling booths at the panchayat-level in the Nachan Assembly constituency.

Babita Dhiman said, “We all should vote in large numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on June 1 and discharge our responsibility towards democracy and strengthen it.”

A counter was set up for the registration of the self-help groups, mahila and yuvak mandals present in the programme, in which 98 educational institutions and groups were registered. These institutions and groups will be awarded certificates.

