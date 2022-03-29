Mandi Sadar MLA Anil Sharma 'ignored development'

Mandi, March 28
Praveen Sharma, former state media in-charge of the BJP, today targeted the party MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma over development issues.
Addressing mediapersons here today, he said that Anil had done nothing for the development of Mandi Sadar for the past four years. The roads are full potholes, while zonal hospital has been reduced to referral hospital due to lack of adequate health staff.
Praveen said that Anil Sharma never raised development issues in the Vidhan Sabha or outside regarding. He should resign from his post.—
