Mandi Sadar SDM chairs poll code panel meeting

Mandi, October 12
Ritika Jindal, Returning Officer-cum-SDM, Mandi Sadar, today chaired the first meeting of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Committee constituted at the constituency level for the Assembly elections.
The SDM said that the committee would start functioning immediately after the announcement of the elections. “Political parties and the MCC Committee will ensure that the MCC is followed till the election process is not over,” she said.
The SDM told the committee to ensure all hoardings were removed on time.
