Mandi school shines at district-level Children’s Science Congress

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Students of DAV Centenary Public School (DAVCPS), Jawahar Nagar, Mandi, brought laurels to the institution with their impressive performance at the district-level Children’s Science Congress, held on October 16 and 17 at SPS International School, Tatahar, Sarkaghat.

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Students from at least 12 schools across Mandi district participated in the event, showcasing their scientific knowledge, analytical abilities and innovative thinking. DAVCPS-Mandi students secured commendable positions in various competitions, reflecting their dedication and academic excellence.

In the senior science quiz, Divyam and Neevriti secured first position and qualified for the state-level competition. Their achievement highlighted their strong grasp of scientific concepts and ability to perform under competitive conditions.

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In the senior secondary science quiz, Vishakshi and Amisha secured second position. Adding to the school’s achievements, Anushi, Agria and Shreyansh also bagged second position in the science activity corner, demonstrating their scientific curiosity, creativity and innovative approach.

The results were shared by Sushil Thakur, Physics teacher at the school, who highlighted the students’ accomplishments at the district-level event.

Congratulating the students, their mentors and parents, Principal KS Guleria expressed pride in their performance and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. He emphasised that science forms the foundation of modern life and that competitions such as the Children’s Science Congress provide an important platform for nurturing scientific temperament among young learners.

He said such events encourage students to develop logical reasoning, curiosity, innovation and problem-solving skills while providing opportunities to exchange ideas and learn from their peers.

The Principal expressed confidence that students would continue to excel at higher levels and contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building. The school’s performance at the congress reflects its commitment to promoting scientific learning and encouraging students to explore new ideas beyond the classroom, he added.