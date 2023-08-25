Mandi schools to remain shut

Mandi, August 24
All educational institutions in Mandi district will remain closed tomorrow as well. Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary issued orders in this regard today in view of an alert for heavy rain and blocked roads in the district. He said that the decision was taken to ensure public safety.
