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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi sees 376 human-wildlife conflict incidents in six years

Mandi sees 376 human-wildlife conflict incidents in six years

Forest Dept steps up mitigation measures as compensation crosses Rs 82 lakh

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:00 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Wild pressure: Of the total incidents, 28 involved injuries to humans. Tribune file
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Rising incidents of human-wildlife conflict continue to pose a challenge in the Mandi Forest Circle, with the Forest Department disbursing compensation of Rs 82.72 lakh for human injuries and livestock losses between April 1, 2020 and September 30, 2025.

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According to data obtained from the office of the Conservator of Forests (Territorial), Mandi, a total of 376 incidents involving wild animal attacks were reported during the six-year period. These included cases of human injuries as well as livestock depredation in forest-fringe villages and rural areas.

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Forest officials said the figures reflect the recurring movement of wildlife into human habitations, particularly in settlements located close to forest boundaries.

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Of the total incidents, 28 involved injuries to humans. Compensation amounting to Rs 17.52 lakh was paid to the affected individuals during the period. Although human injury cases were significantly lower than livestock attacks, officials said such incidents underscored the continuing risks faced by residents living in vulnerable forest-edge areas.

The highest compensation for human injuries was paid in 2022-23, when Rs 4.75 lakh was disbursed. In 2024-25, compensation of Rs 18,466 was paid in two injury cases.

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During the current financial year up to September 2025, two human injury cases have been reported, with compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh already disbursed.

Livestock depredation accounted for the majority of conflict incidents. A total of 348 cases involving the killing of domestic animals by wild animals were recorded during the period, for which compensation amounting to Rs 65.20 lakh was paid. The year 2024-25 witnessed the highest number of livestock loss cases at 75, with compensation of Rs 13.42 lakh disbursed. In previous years, the number of such incidents ranged between 53 and 61 annually, indicating a persistent pattern of conflict.

In the ongoing reporting period up to September 2025, 43 livestock loss cases have already been registered and relief amounting to Rs 5.80 lakh has been paid.

Forest officials attributed the rise in incidents to increasing movement of wild animals into human settlements due to habitat pressure, seasonal migration and shrinking buffer zones between forests and villages.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mandi, Vasu Dogra said the department remained committed to providing timely compensation to affected families in accordance with government guidelines.

He said efforts were being intensified to reduce such incidents through awareness campaigns, habitat management initiatives and preventive measures in vulnerable areas.

The department is also focusing on strengthening rapid response mechanisms and encouraging community participation to minimise losses to both humans and livestock.

Officials emphasised that mitigating human-wildlife conflict remains a key component of Himachal’s forest management strategy, particularly in ecologically sensitive regions such as Mandi, where human settlements and wildlife habitats increasingly overlap.

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