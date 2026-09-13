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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi set for NDA, CDS exams at 7 centres today

Mandi set for NDA, CDS exams at 7 centres today

1,810 candidates expected to appear; gates to close 30 minutes before exams

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:45 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Mandi ADC Priyanshu Khati,
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The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) (II) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) (II), 2026 examinations at seven centres in Mandi district headquarters on September 13.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Priyanshu Khati said the CDS (II), 2026 examination would be held at two centres — Vallabh Degree College, Mandi, Sub-Centre-001 and Sub-Centre-002. The NDA & NA (II), 2026 examination would be conducted at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School Samkhetar, Government ITI Mandi, Government Senior Secondary School School Bazaar, PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School Bhangrotu and PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Kanaid, designated as Sub-Centres 003 to 007.

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“The CDS examination will be conducted in three sessions. The first session will be held from 9 am to 11 am, the second from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and the third from 4 pm to 6 pm. The NDA & NA examination will be conducted in two sessions, from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm,” he added.

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A total of 1,810 candidates are expected to appear for the examinations. Khati urged all candidates to reach their respective examination centres well before the scheduled time and carry their e-admit cards, as entry would not be permitted without them.

He said the gates of all examination centres would close exactly 30 minutes before the commencement of each examination. Candidates may carry a pen, valid photo ID, a transparent water bottle and a simple analogue wristwatch. Smartwatches and other electronic watches would not be permitted.

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In view of the UPSC NDA & NA (II) and CDS (II), 2026 examinations scheduled for September 13, restrictive orders have been imposed around examination centres in Mandi subdivision to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the examinations.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mandi Sadar, Chander Prakash, the orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The restrictions would remain in force from 7 am to 7 pm on September 13.

During this period, social, cultural and political programmes, processions, rallies, sloganeering and strikes would be prohibited around the examination centres. The use of loudspeakers would also remain banned.

Construction activities and the installation or removal of tents and stages would not be permitted in the restricted areas. Carrying weapons, sticks, ammunition, swords or any other dangerous instruments would also be prohibited.

“The Additional Superintendent of Police, Mandi, has been directed to deploy adequate police personnel around the examination centres,” the SDM said.

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