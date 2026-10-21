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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi, Shimla record most drug cases in Himachal

Mandi, Shimla record most drug cases in Himachal

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Shimla and Mandi have emerged as the major hotspots of drug trafficking in the state, with both districts recording the highest number of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2026.

According to the police, the state has recorded 1,522 cases under the Act this year. Mandi has registered 230 cases so far, higher than the 219 registered in the district in 2025. Shimla has registered 228 cases, against 195 last year.

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Bilaspur has recorded 181 cases, Kullu 117, Sirmaur 112, Solan 111, Kangra 98, Police District Nurpur 90, Police District Baddi 70, Hamirpur 68, Chamba 62, Una 56, Police District Dehra 48 and Kinnaur 28. Lahaul and Spiti, with 23 cases, has the lowest number.

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In 2025, the state recorded 1,431 cases, of which Kullu accounted for 163, Bilaspur 155, Kangra 137, Sirmaur 114, Solan 75, Una 72, Police District Nurpur 61, Police District Baddi 60, Hamirpur 59, Chamba 52, Police District Dehra 32 and Lahaul and Spiti 20. With 17 cases, Kinnaur recorded the lowest number last year.

Attributing the rise to the extensive action against drug traffickers, Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said the district police had made their anti-drug operations more organised, targeted and network-focused. “The focus of operations has shifted from confiscating drugs and arresting suspects to reaching the source of the drug supply chain, taking action against key suppliers and kingpins, dismantling interstate and international networks, attacking the economic base of traffickers, and effectively using preventive laws against habitual traffickers,” he said.

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