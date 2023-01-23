Mandi Shivratri festival from February 19 to 25

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 22

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that international Shivratri festival would be organised here from February 19 to 25. The participation of the general public will be ensured to make the event successful.

The DC, who is also chairman of the International Shivratri Festival Committee, yesterday presided over a meeting organised for the preparation of this festival.

The DC said a plan would be prepared for organising the festival on the basis of the suggestions of the general public. For this, a meeting of the general body will be held on January 24 at Vipasha Sadan to prepare the outline for organising the festival. He said proper arrangements would be made for stay of deities and Bajantris. Arrangements would also be in place to ensure safety of the deities.

“Sports competitions will be organised during this festival for which a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri. Along with this, cultural programs will be organised to entertain the audience. Efforts will be made to showcase the culture of Himachal during cultural evenings. Special preference during the festival will be given to Himachali artistes,” he said.

The DC said a souvenir would be published in which past and the present form of the fair will be covered. While instructing the officers of all the departments, the DC said for successful conduct of the fair, the officials of different departments have been directed to accomplish the tasks related to their departments in time. Committees are also being constituted at different levels for organising the festival.