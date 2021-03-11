Mandi state varsity to reduce pupils' hassle

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 15

Thousands of students of Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul and Spiti districts will benefit with the coming up of Sardar Patel University in the town.

Till now, colleges in these districts were affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. Now, the students from these districts will be able to heave a sigh of relief as the upcoming institution will spare them of the hassle to visit Shimla for small university-related tasks.

As many as 137 colleges of the five districts will come under Sardar Patel University. Recently, at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, an approval was given to determine the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, and Himachal Pradesh University.

The people of Mandi and its neighbouring districts are all praise for the decision of the state government for setting up the university in Mandi.

Expressing happiness, Manish Saini of Lohara village in Mandi, an LLB pass-out from the HPU, Shimla, said the facility of higher education at the doorstep would be of great convenience to poor children.