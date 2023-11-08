Mandi: Students allege disruption in power supply

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 7

The students of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, have alleged disruption of power supply to the girls’ hostel for the last one week. This was directly affecting their studies.

Abhinav Thakur, unit secretary, ABVP, said that due to irregular power supply, girl students were facing difficulty in pursuing their studies.

“The power supply in the hostel is being provided from a temporary meter. The students were also facing a low voltage issue. The students want a regular electricity meter to ensure smooth power supply to the hostel building,” Thakur said.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of University Anupama Singh, when asked, said "Despite repeated requests, the HPSEB authorities had delayed the installation of a permanent electricity meter in the girls' hostel building. The department officials were making excuses one after another. The university administration will raise this issue with the authorities again."

