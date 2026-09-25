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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi students embrace spirit of service on NSS Foundation Day

Mandi students embrace spirit of service on NSS Foundation Day

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Volunteers take part in a cleanliness drive at Government Degree College, Rewalsar, in Mandi. Jai Kumar
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National Service Scheme (NSS) Foundation Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Government Degree College (GDC), Rewalsar, and Vallabh Government College (VGC), Mandi, with students participating in activities highlighting social service, cleanliness, discipline, leadership and cultural heritage.

At GDC-Rewalsar, the programme began with an orientation session for NSS volunteers. NSS Programme Officer Ramneek Sharma briefed the students about the history, objectives and functioning of the NSS and encouraged them to actively participate in community service and contribute to nation-building.

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A cleanliness drive was subsequently organised on the college campus. The NSS volunteers cleaned the premises and pledged to make cleanliness a regular habit. To mark the occasion, Officiating Principal Prof BN Kapoor, Prof Mehar Chand, Prof Mahender, Kuldeep Thakur and Prof Suraj Mani Thakur planted loquat saplings. Librarian Khem Chand also participated in the activities along with faculty members and volunteers.

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Sharma said that the NSS was not merely a platform for social service but also helped students develop leadership, cooperation, discipline, sensitivity and a sense of responsibility towards society and the nation. The programme concluded with a pledge to keep the campus clean, green and eco-friendly.

At VGC-Mandi, the NSS units celebrated the day with a special programme attended by Principal Dr Sanjeev Kumar as the chief guest and, singer and performer Ramesh RJ Thakur as the special guest. NSS Programme Officer Dr Dipali Ashok welcomed the guests and highlighted the objectives and values of the NSS.

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Former NSS volunteers shared their experiences, speaking about the positive impact of the programme on their confidence, leadership, communication skills and sense of social responsibility. Dr Sanjeev Kumar urged the volunteers to follow the NSS motto, “Not Me But You,” and continue working for the welfare of society.

The VGC programme also featured cultural performances and a traditional attire modelling presentation showcasing Himachali and Indian heritage. A musical performance by special guest Thakur was another highlight, with students enthusiastically joining in.

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