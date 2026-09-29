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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi students raise rabies awareness through creativity

Mandi students raise rabies awareness through creativity

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:05 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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A student being felicitated at SLBS Government Medical College, Nerchowk, in Mandi.
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SLBS Government Medical College, Nerchowk, in Mandi district, observed World Rabies Day on Monday with an awareness programme organised by the Department of Community Medicine. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar attended the event as the chief guest.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr Durgesh Kumari, Head of the Department of Community Medicine. Dr Ramesh Chander, Assistant Professor, coordinated the event, with support from Senior Residents Dr Bandana Gautam and Dr Arshiya Sharma. Dr Archana Gautam and Dr Ghanshyam Verma served as judges.

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MBBS and Nursing College students participated enthusiastically in poster-making, reel-making and speech competitions.

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In the poster-making competition, Anya, Anshika and Tanya secured first position, followed by Akanksha, Syna and Priyanshi Sharma in second place, while Anmol and Prabhdeep stood third. Prince Dogra, Harsh Pathania, Ishant, Krish Thakur and Harsh won the reel-making competition. In the speech competition, Sameer Negi and Shaswat secured first position, followed by Shalin Jharyal, Dilpreet and Vibhore.

Addressing the students, Dr Rajesh Kumar stressed the importance of anti-rabies awareness in preventing deaths from the fatal disease. Certificates were distributed among the winners, while Dr Durgesh Kumari delivered the vote of thanks.

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