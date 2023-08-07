Mandi suffered Rs 650-crore loss due to rain: Minister

Mandi, August 6
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh has said that Mandi district suffered Rs 650-crore loss between July 7 and 15 due to the rain disaster. The minister was here to preside over a meeting of the district relief and rehabilitation committee.
In Mandi district, he said, the department suffered a loss of Rs 221 crore, the Jal Shakti Department Rs 202 crore, HP State Electricity Board Rs 46 crore and the horticulture, agriculture, education departments suffered a loss of Rs 34 crore.
The minister directed the DC to prepare a detailed report regarding the major impact of the disaster and the restoration plan. He asked him to take technical opinion from all department heads in the district regarding the reconstruction work and precautionary measures for the future.
