Mandi Suicide

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 15

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan removed two officials from the Gohar police station yesterday for shoddy investigation in the suicide case of a 17-year-old girl.

The victim had died by suicide on March 21. Her family had alleged that a village youth was harassing her for a long time, forcing her to take the extreme step.

After her death, the family had approached the police to register a case against the accused. However, the police did not register a case until the Chief Minister’s office intervened. The Tribune had also highlighted the police inaction in the case.

The bereaved family members had accused the police of delaying FIR registration and not investigating the case properly. Due to the delay in the registration of FIR, the accused approached the court and got bail, they added.

The SP had visited the affected family two days ago to know about the exact details. After listening to their grievances and allegations levelled against police officials, the SP removed Nirmal Singh, Station House Officer of Gohar police station, and Vinod Kumar, investigative officer of the case.

The SP said, “The police are for public service and not to help offenders. If the public loses faith in police officials working in their area, it will of no good for the force.” Inspector Lal Singh has been posted as the in-charge of Gohar police station.