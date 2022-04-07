Mandi: Three women cops awarded

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 6

Three women constables were awarded by Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu for their exemplary courage in Shimla today.

A police spokesperson said constables Sheetal and Anju of Shimla district were travelling with a murder accused in the HRTC bus, which met with an accident near Pandoh in Mandi yesterday.

“The constables received severe injuries. When a rescue team tried to shift them to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, the constables showed exemplary courage and requested the team to locate the accused among passengers. They ensured that the prisoner was also shifted in the same ambulance along with them to the hospital,” he added.

“Woman constable Bindu of the 4th IRBn was travelling from Kullu to Mandi in her personal vehicle along with relatives. When she saw the constables lying on the road, she assisted them and accompanied them and the prisoner to the hospital,” he said. —