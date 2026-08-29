Mandi to get smart water, sewerage systems, says Deputy CM Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has announced that Mandi city’s drinking water supply and sewerage system will be upgraded with digital technology. The ‘Him Jaldhoot Mandi’ mobile app is scheduled to be launched in September.

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Agnihotri said the state government was promoting technology and digital platforms to ensure clean and quality drinking water, while making water supply systems more transparent, accountable and responsive. The app will digitally connect around 10,900 consumers across all 13 wards of the Mandi Municipal Corporation.

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During a meeting with senior Jal Shakti Department officials at the Circuit House in Mandi, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed various ongoing and upgraded water supply schemes in the district. He said the government’s focus was not only on water quality but also on transparency, accountability and the speedy resolution of public complaints.

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The app will provide consumers with information on water supply schedules, water quality, leakages, sewerage issues and complaints on a single platform. One of its key features will be the live status of drinking water quality, allowing consumers to check chlorine levels, pH values and turbidity from their homes.

Consumers will also receive supply-related updates and important notifications on their mobile phones. In case of pipeline breaks, leakages or sewerage problems, complaints can be filed through the app by uploading photographs and geo-tagged locations. Users will also be able to track the live status of their complaints.

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The system will enable senior officials to monitor water availability in storage tanks and digitally track the activities of water guards. The app will automatically verify the geo-location of a water guard and the designated sluice valve before allowing the valve-opening status to be recorded. Consumers will receive notifications once water is released to their area.

According to the Jal Shakti Department, the system will cover the Dhangu-Sidhar and Kangni-Dhar water sources, which supply water to around 20 tanks serving Mandi city.

Officials said even non-registered citizens could use the app as ‘guest users’ to report water wastage, pipeline leakages or sewerage-related problems from public places by submitting photographs and location details. Agnihotri said the digital system could eventually serve as a model for other parts of Himachal Pradesh.