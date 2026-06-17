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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi to host second Devbhoomi International Film Festival from July 3

Mandi to host second Devbhoomi International Film Festival from July 3

3-day event to feature 25 short films, masterclasses and interactions with noted film personalities

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 06:09 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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‘Chhoti Kashi’ gears up for three-day international film festival
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The scenic town of Mandi, popularly known as ‘Chhoti Kashi’, is set to host the second edition of the Devbhoomi International Film Festival from July 3 to 5 at Sanskriti Sadan.

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The three-day event will bring together filmmakers, actors, artists and cinema enthusiasts from across the country for a celebration of film, art and culture.

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Addressing the media here on Wednesday, festival organiser and film director Pawan Sharma announced that 25 short films will be screened during the festival. The line-up will include films created by filmmakers from Himachal Pradesh, providing a platform to showcase local talent alongside productions from other regions.

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The festival is expected to witness the participation of several prominent personalities from the Indian film industry, including actors Aditya Srivastava, Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Jais, Sanjay Mishra and Hemant Pandey.

According to Pawan Sharma, the event will go beyond film screenings and offer visitors an opportunity to understand the finer aspects of filmmaking and acting.

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Delegate passes will be issued for participants, and a variety of activities will be conducted daily from 11 am to 8 pm. He further added that every attendee will be considered both a guest and a host, encouraging active participation in the cultural celebration.

Apart from film screenings, the festival will feature masterclasses and appreciation courses on filmmaking, acting and screenplay writing. A special programme will also be organised at Mandi’s historic Clock Tower complex.

The festival will additionally honour individuals who have made significant contributions to literature, art, writing, journalism and photography.

Pawan noted that the festival aims to further strengthen Mandi’s identity on the national cultural map.

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