Mandi to mark 500 years with art festival during Shivratri

Coinciding with the International Shivratri Festival-2026, the historic town of Mandi is set to mark a major milestone — the completion of 500 years of its rich historical journey. To commemorate the landmark year through public participation and creative expression, the Mandi Municipal Corporation has announced the organisation of the ‘Mandi Art Festival’.

Known as the Chhoti Kashi of Devbhoomi Himachal, Mandi’s International Shivratri festival is a vibrant confluence of faith, tradition and folk culture. The celebrations witness the participation of numerous local deities, alongside artists and visitors from across the country and abroad, creating a unique blend of devotion, music, art and public festivity.

Municipal Commissioner Rohit Rathour said the Mandi Art Festival aims to make the 500-year celebrations memorable through community engagement and artistic representation. As part of the initiative, a wall painting competition will be organised at prominent and historic locations in the town, including Indira Market, Sankan Garden and other selected sites.

The competition will centre on themes such as the spiritual essence of Shivratri, Mandi’s cultural heritage, traditions of local deities and contemporary creative interpretations reflecting the town’s legacy. The artworks are expected to visually narrate Mandi’s historical and cultural journey for residents and visitors alike.

The event is open to young artistes aged between 18 and 30 years. Interested participants are required to submit their applications along with photographs of previously created artworks via email at mandiartfestival@gmail.com by 5 pm on Sunday. Applications will be screened and shortlisted on the basis of submitted samples.