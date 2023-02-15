Mandi town to be divided into 7 sectors for Shivratri

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 14

SP Shalini Agnihotri said today that Mandi town would be divided into seven sectors to maintain law and order during the weeklong international Shivratri fair beginning on February 19.

Shalini, while addressing mediapersons here, said that around 1,200 police and Home Guard jawans would be deployed in the town to maintain law and order. To keep tabs on the movement of offenders, CCTV cameras would be installed at key locations.

She said that this year, cultural events during the fair would be organised at Seri Manch. A traffic plan had been mooted and parking spaces identified at different locations. Idle parking in the town during the fair would invite a penalty, she added. The SP said that people had been urged to follow guidelines strictly and cooperate with the police.