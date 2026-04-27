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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi varsity allows eligible college faculty to serve as PhD supervisors

Mandi varsity allows eligible college faculty to serve as PhD supervisors

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:00 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Prof Lalit K Awasthi
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Sardar Patel University, Mandi, has granted permission to eligible faculty members of its affiliated colleges to serve as PhD supervisors, strengthening research and innovation. The initiative is in line with the vision of the National Education Policy-2020, which promotes decentralisation and expansion of research activities in higher education.

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According to the university data, out of 50 applications received, 32 faculty members have been found eligible to serve as PhD supervisors while 18 applicants did not meet the prescribed criteria. The selection was done through a rigorous evaluation process that considered academic qualifications, research publications, teaching experience and other regulatory standards.

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The initiative was first introduced in 2025 and had now been fully implemented. It is expected to reduce the increasing research load on university departments and simultaneously encourage a strong research culture in affiliated colleges.

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With this decision, research scholars will now be able to access qualified supervisors in nearby colleges, making the research process more accessible, efficient and convenient. The move is also expected to promote interdisciplinary research and increase research enrollment across various academic disciplines.

Vice-Chancellor Lalit Kumar Awasthi described the initiative as a milestone in promoting quality innovation and excellence in higher education. He said that the university had laid the foundation for the reform in 2025 and it had now been implemented at a larger scale.

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He said that the decision would not only reduce the burden on the university but also help in developing a strong research ecosystem at the college level. Its aim was to bring research opportunities closer to students and ensure access to quality academic guidance, he added.

The VC said Standard Operating Procedures were being prepared and would be released within a week. He congratulated all affiliated college teachers, who had been recognised as PhD supervisors, and said that while the scope of research would expand, quality standards would be strictly adhered to.

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