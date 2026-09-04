Mandi varsity approves reforms to boost sports, co-curricular activities

Sardar Patel University, Mandi, has approved a series of key measures to strengthen and streamline sports and co-curricular activities across its affiliated colleges. The decisions were taken on the second day of the university’s Annual General Meeting here today, where members discussed the inter-college sports calendar, restructuring of the Sports Council, approval of a sports handbook, grants-in-aid and the formation of a new Executive Council.

Vice-Chancellor Lalit Kumar Awasthi, who attended the concluding session as the chief guest, welcomed the initiatives and said sports and co-curricular activities played an important role in the overall development of students. He said education combined with sports, culture, creativity and leadership opportunities helped students develop into capable and responsible citizens.

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The university finalised the inter-college sports calendar for the upcoming academic session, with 42 events across 21 sports for men and women. The competitions will be organised among affiliated colleges according to the approved schedule.

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In a significant administrative decision, the existing Sardar Patel University Sports Council will be renamed the Sardar Patel University Sports and Co-Curricular Activities Council. The expanded council will cover not only sports but also cultural and other co-curricular activities, with the objective of providing students with greater opportunities to develop and showcase their talents.

The meeting also approved the Sardar Patel University Sports Information and Guidelines Handbook. The document will serve as a reference for sports activities, competitions, rules, procedures and related arrangements, helping affiliated colleges conduct sporting and youth activities more systematically.

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A new Executive Council for the Sports and Co-Curricular Activities Council was also constituted. Principal of Government College, Sainj, Sujata, was appointed president, while Lokesh Sharma, Assistant Professor at MLSM College, was appointed vice-president.

Devika Vaidya, Nisha Vaidya, Sanjay Sharma, Jyoti Bala, Kamlesh Gautam and Anju Pathak were appointed members of the new Executive Council.

The VC congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers and members and expressed confidence that the council would make university sports and co-curricular activities more transparent, organised, inclusive and outcome-oriented.

The university administration reiterated its commitment to providing students with more platforms to participate in sports, cultural and other activities and to represent the institution at the district, state and national levels.