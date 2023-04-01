Mandi varsity prepares for first foundation day

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 31

The preparations for the first foundation day celebration are in full swing at the Sardar Patel University, Mandi. Lok Sabha Member from Mandi Pratibha Singh will be the chief guest during the event to be held on April 1.

A spokesperson of the university said currently 116 colleges of five districts — Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, and Lahaul and Spiti — were affiliated with the institute. He said till now over 33,000 students had been enrolled in different undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The spokesperson added that the university had received the 2f status from the University Grants Commission (UGC). The status is necessary for financial assistance from the UGC.

