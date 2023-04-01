Mandi varsity prepares for first foundation day

Mandi, March 31
The preparations for the first foundation day celebration are in full swing at the Sardar Patel University, Mandi. Lok Sabha Member from Mandi Pratibha Singh will be the chief guest during the event to be held on April 1.
A spokesperson of the university said currently 116 colleges of five districts — Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, and Lahaul and Spiti — were affiliated with the institute. He said till now over 33,000 students had been enrolled in different undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
The spokesperson added that the university had received the 2f status from the University Grants Commission (UGC). The status is necessary for financial assistance from the UGC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot