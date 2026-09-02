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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi varsity prof selected for research workshop in Taiwan

Mandi varsity prof selected for research workshop in Taiwan

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:10 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Lakhveer Singh
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Lakhveer Singh, Associate Professor and Dean, Planning and Development (Additional Charge), Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, has been selected among only 36 researchers worldwide for the prestigious 2026 International Joint-Research and Training Workshop on Environmentally Green Technology and Net Zero Emission (2026 SEA Workshop) at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), Hsinchu, Taiwan.

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More than 300 applications were received for the international programme, making the selection highly competitive. The workshop will be held from October 12 to 22, with the objective of strengthening research collaboration between scientists from ASEAN and South Asian countries and Taiwan in environmentally green technologies and net-zero emissions.

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Singh has been selected under the Full Support Category, under which the organisers will provide round-trip international airfare, local transportation and meals during the programme. During the workshop, he will present his research activities and interact with scientists and researchers from participating countries to explore opportunities for joint research, publications and technical collaborations.

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He has been recognised among the world’s top 2 per cent of scientists in the Stanford/Elsevier list. His research focuses on emerging areas such as green hydrogen, microbial electrolysis cells, bioelectrochemical systems, wastewater treatment, nanomaterials, sustainable energy and the circular bioeconomy.

Expressing happiness over his selection, Singh said that the workshop would provide an important platform to advance international collaboration in green technology, sustainable energy and net-zero emissions. He expressed hope that the programme would lead to meaningful joint research initiatives.

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