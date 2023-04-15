Mandi village school gets head teacher

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 14

A head teacher has been posted to Government Primary School at Badog vilalge in Mandi district. Earlier, there was only one JBT teacher to teach 80 students from nursery to Class V.

The Tribune had on March 24 highlighted the issue that how the poor teacher strength was affecting the studies of students. The government took cognisance of the news and posted a head teacher to the school two days ago.

Bhagat Singh Gularia, a resident of Badog, was elatetd at the government decision that would save the future of students.

Gram panchayat pradhan Vijender Chandel thanked The Tribune for highlighting the issue, as the future of 80 students was at stake. He said Congress leader Champa Thakur had raised the issue with the government.