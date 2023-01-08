Mandi villagers seek exemption from toll

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 7

Residents of Takoli village are demanding exemption from toll payment at the plaza situated on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district. A delegation of the panchayat met Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary over the issue yesterday and urged him to do the needful.

Sunder Singh, Pradhan of Takoli Gram Panchayat, said: “The toll plaza setup at Takoli by the NHAI bifurcates the village. There are government institutions like health centres, educational institutes and offices of different departments situated on both sides, for which villagers have to travel to and fro via the toll plaza for their day-to-day works. So, the imposition of toll tax on the villagers cost them dear.”

“We met the Deputy Commissioner yesterday and apprised him about this issue. We urged the DC to direct the NHAI to give us complete relaxation in the payment of toll tax at the Takoli toll plaza. The DC assured us that he would take up the matter with the NHAI to find a permanent solution to it,” he added.