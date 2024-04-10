Mandi ward watch — Bhagwahan: Haphazard parking, mesh of overhead wires irk locals

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 9

The poor condition of pedestrian paths, lack of parking lots and a mesh of hanging wires in streets are the key issues residents of the Bhagwahan ward in the Mandi Municipal Corporation (MC) are facing.

Due to the lack of parking lots, shopkeepers and their employees park their two-wheelers on pedestrian paths in front of shops, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Roop Upadhyay, a resident of the ward, said the lack of space for parking was a major issue here. There were also complaints of eve-teasing from the area, he added.

A narrow steet with poor drainage in Bhagwahan ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation. Tribune Photo: Jai Kumar

He said, “The police are indifferent to the problem of haphazard parking as they do not challan two-wheelers parked in a haphazard manner. In case of a medical emergency, even an autorickshaw cannot cross the streets, leave alone the ambulance.”

“There is an urgent need to create more parking facilities and challaning of vehicles to check illegal parking in the area. It will do a

world of good to the residents,” he added.

Harish Behal, another resident of the ward, said apart from the parking issue, a mesh of electric and telecom wires hanging above the streets give an ugly look to the area. There is an urgent need to arrange these wires in a systematic way. Behal said drainage was filled with garbage and needed cleaning. “Sometimes choked drains cause the flooding of pedestrian paths,” he added.

“Public toilets are in a shambles in the ward. There is a need to ensure their proper upkeep, for which the MC authorities should do the needful,” he added.

Behal claimed that an old house in front of his residence was in a dilapidated condition.

“It poses a threat to commuters crossing the area. Last year, a sanitation worker was injured critically, when a stone from the roof fell on his head. Since then he is bed-ridden,” he said, urging the MC authorities to demolish this house in view of public safety.

Deputy Mayor Madhuri Kapoor, who is councillor from the ward, said the lack of parking space was a major issue here and she was making efforts to get a parking lot built. “The issue of hanging wires is prevalent in the entire town and we are looking for a permanent solution to it,” she added.

She said the cleaning of the drainage system was being done by the MC sanitation workers at regular intervals. “We are maintaining traditional water sources, besides refurbishing pedestrian paths in the ward,” she added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi