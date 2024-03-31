Mandi ward watch — Khaliyar: Fund crunch hits civic works

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 30

Poor sewerage connectivity, broken pedestrian paths, pitiable drainage system and inadequate parking facilities are key issues troubling residents of Khaliyar ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation.

Asha Thakur, a resident of the ward, said development was going on at a snail’s pace in the ward as the pedestrian paths were broken and needed maintenance.

Asha said many households under the ward lacked sewerage connectivity. “There is an urgent need to connect each household with sewerage. The drainage system is poor and needs upgrade,” he added.

OP Kapoor, president of Citizens Council Mandi, also a resident of the ward, said footpaths in the ward were in a shambles and roads were full of potholes. “The drainage system alongside the main national highway is in a poor condition. As a result, water spills on to the road, making it slippery for motorcyclists. There is an urgent need to upgrade the drainage system and improve the condition of roads for the convenience of residents,” he added.

“There is also a need to develop a parking lot. People park their vehicles in a haphazard manner on roadside, which creates snarl-ups in the area. There is a need to develop a park for recreation purposes. The area residents have given suggestions to the MC authorities in this regard,” he added.

He said some houses in the ward were facing a threat after last year’s monsoon disaster. There was an urgent need to construct protection walls in time to protect these houses from collapsing this monsoon season, he added.

Alaknanda Handa, the Councillor of Khaliyar ward, said financial crunch was a major hurdle in carrying out development works. “The ward has been expanded by 5 km in radius and needs adequate funds for development. As soon as funds will be available, the pedestrian paths will be maintained and the drainage system upgraded. There is a proposal to construct a parking lot in the ward, but the lack of funds is again hindering the work. Similarly, there is a proposal to construct a park for the recreation of senior citizens and children.”

Handa said some development works were underway in the ward.

