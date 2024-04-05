Mandi ward watch — Talyahar: Lack of civic amenities irks locals

Dipender Manta
Mandi, April 4
Poor drainage system, lack of sewerage connectivity, broken pedestrian paths and dusty roads are key civic issues residents of the Talyahar ward in the Mandi Municipal Corporation are facing.
The residents allege development seems to be a distant dream for them, as pedestrian paths are in a shambles and streets plunge into darkness at night. The area also lacks sewerage connectivity. Aakash Sharma, an advocate and a resident of the ward, said drainage system was in a poor condition in the area, which needed immediate attention.
He said pedestrian paths were in a broken condition causing inconvenience to the residents. Footpath leading to Government Primary School was in a damaged state, which posed difficulty to schoolchildren in commuting, he said. “The Municipal Corporation authorities should do the needful to improve the condition of footpaths in the ward,” he added.
“The streets plunge into darkness at night due to the lack of streetlights due to which Women feel unsafe to cross the streets at odd hours. Though streetlights were installed at some places, several areas are still unlit,” he added.
Dr Abhishek, another resident of the ward, said the MC authorities should provide sewerage facility to
households in the ward as every time a tank got filled
it emanated foul smell in
the area.
He said two roads were under construction in the area — from Mandi toward Rewalsar and Kotli — of which one road was being built by the National Highways of Authority of India. Due to the construction work, there was dust all around, which posed a health hazard to the area residents, he added.
Dr Abhishek said cleanliness was poor in the ward with sanitation workers collecting garbage from door-to-door occasionally. There was a need to improve sanitation system, he added. After the formation of the MC, not even a single public toilet was set up in the area, he said, adding that people could be often seen urinating in the open.
Talyahar ward Councillor Sudesh said due to shortage of funds, development was going at a snail’s pace in the ward. However, some development works were underway, she said, adding that streetlights were installed at a few places, while more lights would be installed in the coming days.
She said, “The matter of dust coming from the under-construction roads will be taken up with the NHAI and other construction companies. As soon as I will get sufficient budget, the condition of footpaths will be improved, sewerage connectivity to each household will be ensured and parks will be constructed for recreation purposes.”
