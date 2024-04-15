Mandi Ward Watch Suhra : Lack of parking space, broken paths irk locals

Dipender Manta
Mandi, April 14
From broken pedestrian paths to the stray dog menace to the lack of parking space, residents of Suhra ward in the Mandi Municipal Corporation are grappling with a host of issues.
According to the residents, due to the lack of parking lots, vehicles are parked in a haphazard manner on streets or by roadside. Pedestrian paths were broken at many places and needed immediate repair, they added.
Deepu Himachali, a resident of the ward, said without a proper parking facility, the residents faced huge inconvenience. There was an urgent need to build a parking lot in the ward, he added.
Due to the lack of a parking facility, two playgrounds in the area had been turned into parking lots, depriving children of space to play, he said.
Saroj Thakur, another resident of the ward, said an overhead mesh of wires and cables gave an ugly look to the area. She said the menace of stray dogs and monkeys was another cause of concern for the residents. Children and senior citizens were easy targets of stray dogs and monkeys, she said, adding there was an urgent need to find a solution to the twin menace.
Saroj said apart from strays, pet dogs, too, cause inconvenience to the residents.
“Pets dogs often defecate in the open, creating nuisance for the residents. The MC authorities should impose fine on such dog owners,” she added.
Councillor Neha Kumari said arrangements were being made to provide parking facility in the ward, while the work on maintenance of pedestrian paths was underway. “Stray dog and monkey menace is also a major issue here. The MC authorities are looking for a solution,” she added.
