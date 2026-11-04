Mandi weightlifting body gets new chief

The District Mandi Weightlifting Association has elected a new executive committee for the 2026-2030 term, with Kuldeep Singh Guleria unanimously chosen as its president. The election was held during a meeting of the District Mandi Weightlifting Association and the Himachal Pradesh Weightlifting Association recently, under the supervision of election officer Amit Sharma. The meeting was chaired by Shiv Dutt. Mohit Chugh and Sanjeev Kumar Thakur were elected vice-presidents, while Anupama Rana was chosen as secretary. Prashant Kumar and Nitish Kapoor were elected joint secretaries, and Deepika Sharma was appointed treasurer. Suman Kumari, Sushil Sen, Antim Kumar and Sakshi Chandel were elected executive members.

Representatives of the District Sports Officer and office-bearers of the Himachal Pradesh Weightlifting Association also attended the meeting.

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Addressing the gathering, newly elected president Kuldeep Singh Guleria thanked the members for their support and called for collective efforts to promote weightlifting in the district. He said the new committee would work towards strengthening the sport and providing better opportunities to aspiring weightlifters.