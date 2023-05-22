Mandi: Women want liquor shop shifted, submit memo

Mandi, May 21
Women have been opposing the setting up of a liquor shop at Bheuli in the district.
They alleged that the liquor shop in the area would put an adverse impact on youths.
Yesterday, a delegation of Bhima Kali Self-Help Group met Excise and Taxation officer Manoj Dogra in his office in the town and urged him to shift the liquor shop to another place in the Bheuli area.
Sunita Bishat, secretary of the self-help group, said, “We urged the Excise and Taxation authorities to consider our demand and do the needful. If they won’t do anything then we will meet the Deputy Commissioner over this issue in the next few days. If nothing happens even after the meeting, then the liquor shop will be gheraoed every day.”
