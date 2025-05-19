Mandi wrestlers make history, earn spot in Indian team for Asian kurash meet

In a landmark achievement for Himachal Pradesh, two young wrestlers from Mandi district, Shaurya Veer Yadav and Siddharth Thakur, have been selected for the Indian junior team set to compete in the Asian Kurash Championship 2025. The prestigious tournament will take place in July in Changju, South Korea.

The selection trials were held in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, from May 15 to 17, 2025. Competing against top athletes from Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, both wrestlers delivered outstanding performances to earn their place in the national squad.

Shaurya Veer Yadav secured the top position in the 90 kg junior boys’ category, defeating a formidable opponent from Haryana. Siddharth Thakur claimed second place in the 81 kg junior boys’ division. Their stellar performances mark a proud milestone for junior wrestling in the state.

Virender Singh Dhaulata, general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Amateur Kurash Association, shared the news and lauded the wrestlers for their determination and hard work. He called it a proud moment for the state and a testament to the growing talent pool in Himachal.

Shaurya Veer’s achievement is rooted in a family legacy of excellence. His father, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Yadav, is an international athlete and recipient of the prestigious Parshuram Award and the 2025 State Teacher Award. Dr. Yadav is widely respected for his contributions to both sports and education in Himachal Pradesh. Siddharth Thakur’s father, Roop Singh Thakur, is a physical education teacher and coordinates a wrestling training center in Dhalwal, Sundernagar, providing a strong support system for his son’s development.

At just 15, Shaurya Veer has already made significant waves on the national stage. He was named Best Player at the State School Indoor Games for Sundernagar Boys School, won a silver medal at the National Junior Kurash Championship, and secured a bronze in wrestling at the National School Games 2025 in Delhi. He also represented Himachal Pradesh at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 held in Patna.

Crowned “Mandi Kumar” during the Mandi Shivratri Festival and “Suket Himachal Kumar” at the Nalwar Fair, Shaurya is admired for his technical skill and agility in the ring.

Chairman Kaushal Mangta, President Dr. Surender Kulla, and Treasurer Hardev Negi of the Himachal Pradesh Kurash Association extended their congratulations and expressed confidence in the young athletes’ ability to perform at the international level under the guidance of Virender Singh Dhaulata.