Mandi youth found dead

Mandi, October 14
Aryan Thakur (19), a native of Sadyana village in Mandi district, was found dead at the residence of his friend in Mandi city today. He is suspected to have died of an overdose of heroin.
The police said, “Aryan was earlier studying in Chandigarh, where he became addicted to drugs.”
