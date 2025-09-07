DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi youths seek restoration of essential services

Mandi youths seek restoration of essential services

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
A delegation submits a memorandum to the Mandi Deputy Commissioner.
Youths from the disaster-hit Balichowki region of Mandi district submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan on Saturday, detailing the hardships faced by locals in the wake of continuous rain and landslides.

Led by youth leader Yograj Dogra, a 62-member delegation from various villages urged the Deputy Commissioner to take immediate action to restore essential services and infrastructure.

According to the memorandum, the region has remained without electricity or mobile phone connectivity for the past seven days, effectively cutting it off from the rest of the state and crippling relief coordination. Nearly 90 per cent of roads are blocked following landslides, completely isolating villages such as Gadagusaini, Dhaar, Muraah (Thachi), Sudharani and parts of Panjai. With ration supplies halted, residents now face the threat of food scarcity.

The delegation also flagged the crisis facing apple farmers. “The apple season is at its peak, but with roads blocked, farmers cannot transport their produce to markets. This is causing massive financial losses as crops rot in orchards,” Dogra said.

