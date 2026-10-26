The scenic Kol Dam reservoir in Mandi district is set to emerge as a new adventure tourism destination in Himachal Pradesh, with the state government launching water sports activities at Aehan and planning to develop a nearly 35-kilometre stretch of the reservoir from Aehan to Tattapani. The initiative aims to combine the region’s natural beauty with exciting water-based recreational activities while creating new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship for local residents.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated the adventure water sports activities at Aehan on Saturday. The initiative marks a significant step towards developing the reservoir as a tourist attraction and expanding the range of experiences available to visitors exploring Himachal Pradesh.

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The proposed activities include speedboat rides, jet skiing, banana boat rides, bumper rides and a mini cruise boat with a seating capacity of 20 passengers. These facilities are expected to attract adventure seekers, families looking for recreational outings and visitors interested in experiencing the reservoir’s scenic landscape from the water.

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Speedboat rides are expected to be among the major attractions at the reservoir, offering visitors an opportunity to experience high-speed rides while enjoying views of the surrounding hills and natural landscape.

Jet skiing will add another dimension to the adventure tourism experience. The activity allows participants to navigate the water on a motorised personal watercraft and is likely to appeal particularly to adventure enthusiasts.

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For visitors seeking a group activity, banana boat rides will offer an opportunity to enjoy a shared water adventure. Participants sit on an inflatable, banana-shaped boat that is towed across the water by a motorboat.

Bumper rides will provide another recreational option, offering an inflatable water ride designed to deliver an exciting experience. Together, these activities are expected to diversify the tourism offerings at Kol Dam and appeal to different categories of visitors.

The proposed 20-passenger mini cruise boat is expected to offer an experience distinct from those provided by high-speed adventure activities.

Unlike speedboats and jet skis, the mini cruise will provide a more leisurely way to explore the reservoir. Visitors will be able to enjoy the surrounding scenery while travelling across the water in a group setting.

The combination of high-adrenaline rides and a more relaxed boating experience could help position Kol Dam as a destination suitable for both adventure enthusiasts and families seeking a recreational outing.

The range of activities could also encourage visitors to spend more time in the area rather than treating it merely as a transit point while travelling through the state.

The state government’s plan to develop water sports along the nearly 35-kilometre stretch between Aehan and Tattapani is central to the initiative.

The development of this extended stretch could create opportunities to promote a variety of tourism-related activities around the reservoir. With appropriate infrastructure, visitor facilities and supporting services, the area has the potential to emerge as a destination for day trips and longer recreational visits.

The reservoir’s natural setting offers an opportunity to develop water-based tourism while showcasing the scenic beauty of the surrounding region.

The proposed expansion could also benefit the local economy. An increase in tourist arrivals could generate demand for accommodation, food services, transport, local products and other visitor-oriented facilities. Local entrepreneurs may find opportunities to establish small businesses catering to tourists, while existing businesses could benefit from increased visitor numbers.

The activities could support livelihoods in several sectors, including the operation and maintenance of water sports equipment, boating services, tourist assistance, transport, hospitality and food services.