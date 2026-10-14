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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi's Abhilashi University to host three-day international conference

Mandi's Abhilashi University to host three-day international conference

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Abhilashi University Chancellor Dr RK Abhilashi
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Abhilashi University, Mandi, will organise the second international conference on “Climate-Smart Agriculture and Veterinary Solutions: Challenges and Opportunities” (AGRI-VET 2026) from October 15 to 17 in collaboration with the Society for the Advancement of Agricultural, Horticultural and Allied Science (SAAHAS), Kurukshetra, Haryana.

The three-day international conference will be conducted in hybrid mode, featuring two days of on-campus sessions and one day of online deliberations. Scientists, academicians and researchers from India and abroad will participate in the conference to discuss innovative approaches to climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable livestock management.

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Prominent participants will include Dr Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), ICAR; Dr Hans Raj Khanna, Joint Commissioner, National Livestock Mission; Dr Baldev Raj Gulati, Director, ICAR-NIVEDI, Bengaluru; Dr Arun Sharma, Assistant Director (Animal Health/Breeding), Kullu; Dr Mohar Singh, Principal Scientist and Head, ICAR-NBPGR, Shimla; and Dr Salej Sood of ICAR, Kufri.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary said that the aim of the conference was to bring together experts to develop sustainable, climate-resilient strategies and innovative solutions to protect agricultural and livestock-based economies.

Chancellor Dr RK Abhilashi and Pro-Chancellor Dr LK Abhilashi highlighted the conference’s role in strengthening collaboration among academia, industry and research institutions.

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Dean of the School of Agricultural Sciences, Prof PC Sharma, said the conference would promote high-impact research, sustainable farming technologies for hill and dryland regions, improved crop productivity and environmental conservation.

Abhilashi University offers programmes in veterinary sciences and agriculture, supported by modern laboratories, research farms and veterinary clinical facilities.

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