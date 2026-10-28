Vibrant cultural performances and the recognition of outstanding student achievements were the highlights of the annual function, ‘Navras Sandhya 2026’, at Cambridge International School, Lunapani in Mandi. Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, who was the chief guest of the function, praised the students’ talent and confidence as well as the school’s achievements.

Held under the guidance of school chairman Bhim Singh Jamwal and the leadership of principal Priyanka Jamwal, the event featured kathak, yoga, Japanese dance, patriotic performances, South Indian dance, garba, Himachali nati and a theatrical presentation based on the Mahabharata. The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the quality of the performances and the school’s leadership.

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Established in 2019, the school has made notable progress in academics, sports and extracurricular activities. Its students have achieved excellent results in the board examinations, including perfect scores in individual subjects and secured admission to prestigious institutions through competitive examinations.

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Among the students honoured were Greshia Mahajan, who scored 100 marks in mathematics in Class X and English in Class XII; Harshad Rathi, Class X school topper; and Ajay Thakur, Class XII topper who qualified for the JEE and was selected to the NIT-Hamirpur. Jay Kaur was recognised as the district topper in Class X.

Aniketan Angaria earned distinction by qualifying for NEET and securing admission to the MBBS programme at the IGMC, Shimla. Other students were recognised for their achievements in martial arts, Pencak Silat, mathematics competitions and other activities. The school’s girls’ tug-of-war team secured the second place in a state-level competition held in Mandi.

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The principal thanked the students, teachers and parents for their support and reiterated the school’s commitment to quality education and holistic development of students.