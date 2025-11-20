Mandi's Pandoh Dam to release excess water as levels rise after tunnel closure
Around 6,000 cusecs to be discharged today; residents along Beas River urged to stay alert
The water level in the Pandoh Dam in Mandi district has risen sharply following the continued closure of the Pandoh–Baggi tunnel due to administrative reasons.
In response, the dam authorities will start releasing excess water through the spillway gates on Thursday to maintain safe reservoir levels. Approximately 6,000 cusecs of water will be discharged downstream, officials confirmed.
Santosh Rana, Executive Engineer of the Electrical and Mechanical Division of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) at Pandoh, said that the inflow into the reservoir has increased significantly because the tunnel, which normally diverts water, is currently non-operational.
With the rising water level posing a safety concern, controlled release through the spillway gates has become necessary and will continue to take place periodically, depending on inflow and reservoir conditions, he said.
The authorities urged residents living along the Beas River downstream of the dam—especially in Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur districts—to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement near the riverbanks. They warned that the water level in the Beas may rise suddenly whenever the spillway gates are opened.
“People working near the river, including fishermen, livestock owners, and daily commuters, must stay cautious and refrain from taking any risks,” said Rana.
“The dam management team is continuously monitoring the reservoir level and will operate the gates as required to ensure safe water discharge,” he added.
