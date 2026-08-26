Mandi’s Saraswati Vidya Mandir honours students

Saraswati Vidya Mandir School, Mahajan Bazaar, Mandi, organised the ‘Sundar Goyal Excellence Award’ ceremony here on Tuesday to honour meritorious students and commemorate the memory of former Management Committee president late Sundar Goyal.

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The awards were presented by Goyal’s daughter and Management Committee member, Shruti Goyal Vaidya. Students securing first, second and third positions in Classes V, VIII, X and XII, based on their board examination results, were felicitated with cash prizes.

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The programme began with a floral tribute to Goyal. Students presented a welcome song, followed by vibrant Himachali and Punjabi dance performances, adding colour to the event.

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Management Committee president Rajni Goyal, vice-president Sneh Lata Chopra, committee members Balbir Kumar Sharma, Yachna Sharma and Ashutosh Pal Chopra, Vice-Principal Gurcharan Singh, Principal Dr Umesh Mandyal, distinguished guests, teachers, parents and students attended the ceremony.

The event highlighted the institution’s commitment to academic excellence while inspiring students to strive for greater achievements.