Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, on Thursday organised an online stakeholder interaction with principals of all 28 affiliated colleges to deliberate on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and discuss measures to strengthen undergraduate education.

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The virtual meeting provided a platform for consultation and coordination between the university administration and heads of affiliated institutions. Discussions focused on multidisciplinary and holistic education, flexible curriculum structures, skill development, experiential and vocational learning, employability, innovation, entrepreneurship and emerging areas of knowledge.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Lalit Kumar Awasthi said effective implementation of NEP-2020 required the active participation and coordinated efforts of universities, colleges, faculty members and other stakeholders. He said the policy offered an opportunity to move from conventional, discipline-centric education towards a student-centric, multidisciplinary and outcome-oriented system.