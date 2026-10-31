Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, observed Vigilance Awareness Week by organising an integrity pledge ceremony at the university auditorium on Friday. The week is being observed from October 26 to November 1 under the theme ‘Probity for Prosperity’.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Lalit Awasthi, who attended the event as the chief guest, administered the integrity pledge to deans, administrative officers, faculty members and non-teaching staff.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof Awasthi said honesty, transparency and accountability were essential for building strong institutions and a progressive society. He emphasised that universities must go beyond imparting academic knowledge and play an important role in nurturing ethical values and responsible citizenship.

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He urged faculty members and employees to make integrity an essential part of their everyday conduct and maintain fairness and transparency in academic and administrative matters. He also highlighted the importance of preventive vigilance, stating that adherence to rules and transparent procedures could help prevent irregularities.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), Mandi, Priyank Gupta, attended the event as the guest of honour. He highlighted the role of vigilance in preventing corruption and promoting ethical conduct in public institutions. He also interacted with faculty members and employees, stressing the importance of individual responsibility and compliance with established procedures.

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Earlier, the university’s Chief Vigilance Officer and programme coordinator, Dr Gaurav Kapoor, welcomed the guests and highlighted the objectives of Vigilance Awareness Week.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Registrar Shashi Pal Negi. Participants collectively reaffirmed their commitment to honesty, transparency and accountability in the discharge of their official responsibilities.